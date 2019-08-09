Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 97,602 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 828.54% and a negative net margin of 239.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

