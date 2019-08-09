Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CGI (GIB.A)

CGI (TSE: GIB.A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2019 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – CGI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$116.00.

7/30/2019 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$98.00 to C$106.00.

7/26/2019 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$101.00 to C$106.00.

7/24/2019 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$104.00 to C$110.00.

6/13/2019 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$101.00.

TSE GIB.A traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 234,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of C$75.54 and a 1 year high of C$106.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

