Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading 11.5% Higher

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $10.87, 595,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 304,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $241.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.