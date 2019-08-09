REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. WBB Securities raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

RDHL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.35. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 93.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

