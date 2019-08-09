Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of PNQI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.08. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.81. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $144.17.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.