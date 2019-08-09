Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF alerts:

USRT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $833.00 and a twelve month high of $972.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.