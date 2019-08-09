Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 69,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

