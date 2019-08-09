Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $27,763,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,366. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

