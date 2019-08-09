Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,079. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

