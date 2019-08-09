Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 47,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 501,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

