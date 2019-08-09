Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 91.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,419. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

