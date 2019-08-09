Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,827,298. The company has a market cap of $400.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

