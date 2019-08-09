Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,699,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 762.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,551 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,776.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,339,000 after purchasing an additional 113,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.25.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,045.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.47. 10,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,896. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $287.66 and a 1-year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

