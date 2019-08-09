Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Reliability shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Reliability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

