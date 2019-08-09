Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 215,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Repsol has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $20.28.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

