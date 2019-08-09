Request Network (REQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.89 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00253889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.01193787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00088502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Request Network is request.network. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, DDEX, Bitbns, Mercatox, Kyber Network, WazirX, Radar Relay, IDEX, COSS, Koinex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Huobi, GOPAX, Bancor Network, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.