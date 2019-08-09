Resource Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,846 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $40.18. 772,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,192,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

