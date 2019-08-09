Resource Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 0.3% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

