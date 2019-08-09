Resource Management LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resource Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after acquiring an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,969,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 258,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,134. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

