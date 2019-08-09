Resource Management LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,587,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,700,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.8% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,221.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. 1,291,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.