Resource Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Resource Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total transaction of $8,693,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.32. 737,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

