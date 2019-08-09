Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN) fell 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 66,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Return Energy (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

