Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

RVNC opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.89% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,431,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 654.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 882,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 765,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 112,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 149,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

