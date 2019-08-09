Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

Shares of RHNO stock remained flat at $$0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Rhino Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rhino Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

