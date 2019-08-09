Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.01. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Rio Tinto by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

