Riverstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 382,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.83. The company had a trading volume of 283,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,577. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.