Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 16,714.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,666 shares of company stock worth $22,159,136. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.98. The company had a trading volume of 181,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

