Riverstone Advisors LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 0.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7,231.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,706,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 339.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 115.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,104,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,799,000 after purchasing an additional 539,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.24. 753,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,713. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.