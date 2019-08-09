Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Major Shareholder International L.P. Elliott Acquires 11,247 Shares

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 11,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $100,435.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,610 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $24,064.20.

On Thursday, August 1st, International L.P. Elliott purchased 4,987 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $46,977.54.

On Tuesday, July 30th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,335 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $23,536.80.

On Friday, July 26th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,250 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $12,912.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,866 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $19,891.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,434 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $14,942.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, International L.P. Elliott bought 2,235 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $24,517.95.

On Tuesday, July 16th, International L.P. Elliott bought 4,540 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $52,573.20.

On Friday, July 12th, International L.P. Elliott bought 8,732 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $96,837.88.

On Wednesday, July 10th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,343 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $13,134.54.

NYSE:RRTS opened at $8.97 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The firm had revenue of $507.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,843,701 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter worth $11,235,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter worth $159,000.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.