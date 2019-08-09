Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million.

Shares of ROAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 449,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39. Roan Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,783,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Roan Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

