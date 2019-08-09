Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 877.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 8,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $449,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 9,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $511,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,295 shares of company stock worth $7,582,789. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACIA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. 5,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

