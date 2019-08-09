Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 93.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 746,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,503,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARW shares. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cross Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 7,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

