Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $851,000 Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $41,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,607,000 after buying an additional 361,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after buying an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $25,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 2,928.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 218,006 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

LSTR stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.