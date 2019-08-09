Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,800,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,570,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 440,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. 36,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,419. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

