Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 545.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.96. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

