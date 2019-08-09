Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,878 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $70.50. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,502. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.43. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exponent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.