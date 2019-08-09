Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 324 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 270 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 282.87.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

