Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.01% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We would continue to be buyers of RST given the intrinsic value of its parts; continued strong growth at Lexia; a more predictable/sustainable sales model as a result of the subscription transition, which will continue to benefit from sales team alignment as the company executes on its go-to-market strategy; improving cash flow; and its already healthy balance sheet with no long-term debt. As such, we are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating and our $29 price target, which is based on our sum-of-the-parts valuation analysis, suggesting approximately 45% upside from current levels.””

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $56,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Pierno sold 111,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $2,667,143.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,582 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RST. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 170,751 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 609,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 128,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 583,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 65,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter worth $7,968,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

