Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.23. 13,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

