Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 87,706 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 87,706 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 8,061,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,784,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

