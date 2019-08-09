Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €28.86 ($33.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.22. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

