Ruth Cairnie Buys 256 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24).

Ruth Cairnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Ruth Cairnie bought 225 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 864 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £1,944 ($2,540.18).

On Friday, June 7th, Ruth Cairnie bought 213 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £1,938.30 ($2,532.73).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 771.40 ($10.08) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 854.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -5.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105.78 ($14.45).

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

