Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.61-6.93 for the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $79.48. 151,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

