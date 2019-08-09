Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.61-6.93 for the period.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $90.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.