Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

SAFE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 362,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $912.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.26. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,492.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 285,147 shares of company stock worth $8,633,984. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Safehold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

