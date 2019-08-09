Saferoads (ASX:SRH) Shares Up 13.2%

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.15), 50,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.20.

Saferoads Company Profile (ASX:SRH)

Saferoads Holdings Limited researches, develops, designs, produces, and sells road safety products and solutions that protect motorists, road construction workers, and pedestrians in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It offers electronic traffic systems, such as variable message trailers and solar light trailers; and public lighting products, including gridded, LED street, solar, and car park lighting products, as well as energy absorbing light poles, slip-base light poles, and light fittings.

