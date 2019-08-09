Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

SAIL traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $22.30. 23,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Summit Insights began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

