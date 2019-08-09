Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.5-281.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.08 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.12 to $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sailpoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $678,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $523,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $1,594,987. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

