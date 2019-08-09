SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading Down 3%

Shares of SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.57, 8,080 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 56,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44.

About SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

