Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company is struggling with rising freight and feed costs. Speaking of freight costs, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the company witnessed high shipping costs along with other costs related to poultry products. Persistence of such high costs may affect the company’s margins in the forthcoming periods. Nevertheless, strong brands as well as growth in poultry products are an upside. In fact, favorable demand for poultry products fueled sales during the second quarter. During the quarter, top line improved and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Further, increasing export sales trend bodes well. Sanderson Farms’ vast product pipeline is also likely to aid sales in the near future.”

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,383. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.70 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.